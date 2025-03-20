Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 depot land parcel in legal tangle

BENGALURU: While the land acquisition process for Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-3, approved by the Centre and State, has been speeded up by splitting it into four packages, a crucial parcel of land required to build a depot to stable trains for the project is stuck in the High Court.

The ownership of the land parcel in Sunkadakatte is being claimed by both the State government and Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust.

Phase-3 comprises 31 stations dotting two lines - Corridor One will run for 32.15km along the West of Outer Ring Road from JP Nagar IVth Phase to Kempapura, and Corridor Two will run along Magadi Road from Hosahalli to Kadabgere for 12.5km. The depot for both the lines has been planned at Sunkadakatte village.

Dr Yathish Ullal, General Manager (in-charge), land acquisition department, BMRCL, told TNIE, “We require 78.5 acres for the depot at Sunkadakatte village. While preparing the Detailed Project Report, the land status was government land, as declared by the Land Tribunal. Also, a land acquisition notification issued by the Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bengaluru Urban district, in 1994 for acquiring the same land for the purpose of an APMC market, was legally challenged by the Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust in the High Court. The ownership of the land is sub-judice as on date, as per our information.”

BMRCL has expressed its willingness to pay fair compensation for the land if it belongs to the Trust.

Responding to a writ petition, the Karnataka High Court had on February 2, 2025, ruled in favour of the Special Land Acquisition Officer of the State government, stating that the land belonged to the APMC.