BMRCL looks to transport parcels during non-peak hours

BENGALURU: To boost its non-fare revenue, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now planning to emulate the new initiative launched by Delhi Metro. It is examining the option of transporting parcels and letters in specific compartments during non-peak hours.

Delhi Metro had on March 16 announced that it had entered into an MoU with Blue Dart to use the last coach in a few trains which have less occupancy to transport parcels for the logistics service provider.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheswar Rao told TNIE, “I have asked the connectivity team to explore this option and hold talks with private cargo operators. If it works out, we are looking at launching such a service within the next two months.”

Non-fare revenue is being pursed aggressively for the last few years by BMRCL.

Executive Director, Asset Management and Property Development, BMRCL, Kalpana Kataria said, “We are mobilising resources by calling tenders for integrated property development at K R Pura and Majestic stations, retail spaces inside stations and wrapping the exterior of trains with advertisements. We have called multiple tenders to mobilise other non-fare revenue too.”