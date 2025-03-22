Cauvery Aarti: Act of devotion, awareness

BENGALURU: Bengaluru hosted its first-ever Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank on Friday, drawing inspiration from Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti. Organised by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the event aimed to honour the Cauvery, Karnataka’s primary water source.

The event featured a procession led by priests from Varanasi, traditional rituals, a laser show, and live orchestral music. More than 10,000 attendees participated, with sacred water from Bhagamandala, the river’s origin, distributed as theertha.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar called the initiative historic and announced plans to make Cauvery Aarti an annual event to promote devotion, environmental awareness, and cultural celebration. He also mentioned that Sankey Tank was chosen for its historical and religious significance, being linked to the Vrishabhavathi River, a tributary of the Cauvery.

The event also marked the launch of the ‘World Water Pledge’ campaign, emphasising the importance of water conservation.