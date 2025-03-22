Cauvery Aarti: Act of devotion, awareness

BENGALURU: Bengaluru hosted its first-ever Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank on Friday, drawing inspiration from Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti. Organised by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the event aimed to honour the Cauvery, Karnataka’s primary water source.
The event featured a procession led by priests from Varanasi, traditional rituals, a laser show, and live orchestral music. More than 10,000 attendees participated, with sacred water from Bhagamandala, the river’s origin, distributed as theertha.
BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar called the initiative historic and announced plans to make Cauvery Aarti an annual event to promote devotion, environmental awareness, and cultural celebration. He also mentioned that Sankey Tank was chosen for its historical and religious significance, being linked to the Vrishabhavathi River, a tributary of the Cauvery.
The event also marked the launch of the ‘World Water Pledge’ campaign, emphasising the importance of water conservation.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led the water conservation pledge ceremony during which thousands participated in the oath-taking, marking a record turnout for a conservation initiative.
Addressing the gathering, DCM Shivakumar highlighted the significance of water in daily life. “Water is the foundation of civilisation, faith, and existence. This morning, we travelled to Talacauvery, performed Cauvery pooja, and brought the sacred water to Sankey Tank for this event,” he said.
Shivakumar stressed the urgent need for responsible water management, saying, “When drought strikes and wells run dry, we realise the value of water. Bengaluru has implemented Cauvery Phase 5 project, supplying water to 110 villages. Despite challenges, we are committed to ensuring the city does not face a crisis this year.”
Shivakumar also announced plans to extend Cauvery Aarti to the KRS reservoir in Mysuru during Dasara celebrations, stating that a committee has been formed to oversee the initiative. “We have successfully introduced Cauvery Aarti in Bengaluru, and we aim to expand this sacred ritual to KRS, making it a key part of our cultural heritage,” he said.