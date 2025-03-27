Chhattisgarh secures investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chhattisgarh secured investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore at the ‘Investors Connect Meet’ held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with major tech companies from the city keen on Meet expanding their presence in the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was part of the event, engaged with top industrialists and investors from Karnataka and highlighted Chhattisgarh’s pro-business policies and robust infrastructure.

Deo Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy has played a key role in attracting investments. Reflecting on the new industry policy features, the CM mentioned that it offers single-window approvals for faster business clearances, 30-50% capital investment reimbursements and employment-linked incentives, special incentives for emerging sectors such as AI, Robotics, Computing, and Green Hydrogen, tax benefits and royalty exemptions for industries in Bastar and Surguja and development of a 118-acre industrial zone near Nagarnar Steel Plant to support MSMEs. “The government is now leveraging this momentum to develop Naya Raipur as a major IT hub, with multiple IT firms already establishing their presence,” he added.

“With a $1.6 billion investment, Raipur is rapidly emerging as Central India’s IT hub, while Naya Raipur offers state-of-the-art infrastructure for IT and semiconductor industries. The government is also boosting Bastar’s tourism sector, improving air connectivity to key attractions such as Kotumsar Caves and Asia’s Niagara Falls,” CM Deo Sai said.