Underground concrete layer cause of Bengaluru floods

BENGALURU: The problem of flooding is likely to haunt the state capital for years to come whenever it rains heavily.

The reason: uncontrolled and unregulated construction activity over the decade, especially high-rise structures, has led to a 30 to 40-foot deep concrete layer under the city, preventing rainwater from percolating underground and contributing to flooding in various parts of the city, according to geologists and experts.

Worse, the increasing expanse of concrete layer is altering the natural slope and terrain across Bengaluru.

Sajeev Krishnan, professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said tall buildings, residential or commercial, not just have deep foundations now, but also multi-level basement (underground) car parking facilities. These foundations and underground parking spaces act as dams, impacting water percolation. This is one of the major reasons for urban flooding.

Krishnan pointed out that Bengaluru is around 1,000 metres above mean sea level on the Deccan Plateau, but the increasing construction activity has altered the natural topography. There is an urgent need to remap Bengaluru and ascertain the present day elevations as the old ones have lost relevance, he said.

TJ Renuka Prasad, retired professor of geology, Bangalore University, said this concrete layer is a result of increased and unplanned urbanisation. Bengaluru has become a victim of this due to the use of technology. The underground concrete layer, he said, is impacting natural subsurface aquifers and restricting groundwater recharge. The situation is worsening with deeper digging for structural foundations. This is also impacting the earth’s natural fractures, making the damage irreparable.