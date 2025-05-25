Karnataka reports 38 Covid cases, mostly in Bengaluru; officials say virus now seasonal with milder symptoms

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 38 Covid-19 cases so far, 32 of them in Bengaluru, prompting health officials to issue an advisory on Friday. While the numbers mark a slow uptick, doctors say Covid is now part of the regular cycle of viral infections and is likely to behave like seasonal flu, with periodic rises and dips — making panic unnecessary.
Doctors also suggest masking up in crowded places as a sensible preventive step to avoid a larger spread.
Covid-19 cases are rising again primarily due to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants with mutations in the spike protein, which can increase transmissibility and partially evade immune protection. Over time, the immunity developed from vaccines or prior infections wanes, especially without updated booster doses, making individuals more susceptible to reinfection.
Environmental factors, seasonal changes, and increased indoor gatherings also contribute to higher transmission rates. Dr Divya Joshi, Consultant – Infectious Diseases, at Fortis Hospital, said that the rise in cases is due to increased testing, and it’s important to understand that Covid, like many other viruses, follows a seasonal pattern.
“Now that the virus has become part of our environment, we can expect its activity to fluctuate, much like influenza or metapneumovirus, with periodic spikes and drops,” she said. “The reassuring part is that the symptoms are generally milder than in the early stages of the pandemic. Covid has now begun to behave like a typical seasonal virus, and while monitoring remains important, there is no cause for alarm,” Joshi added.
Dr Mohammed Suhail K, Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Ramaiah Medical Hospital, explained that people should be aware that Covid-19 symptoms are not limited to just cough, fever, or sputum production. “Many patients may also experience diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, or soreness, in addition to common symptoms from earlier Covid strains, such as loss of taste and smell.
It’s important to recognise that symptoms like nasal congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, chills, and even mild headaches can all be early signs of Covid,” he added. Suhail said, “New variants continue to emerge, and while we need not panic, we must remain cautious and prepared. People should also keep track of their immunity levels to ensure adequate protection against evolving variants.
Doctors say that some patients may present with only a mild sore throat, while others may develop more severe symptoms like high fever, extreme fatigue, and dehydration and that gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea or loose stools should also not be ignored.
Testing must for patients with SARI
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Covid Technical Committee met on Friday to review the situation. “We are monitoring cases closely and coordinating with the central government. So far, the positive cases have shown only mild symptoms, with no serious complications reported,” Rao said.
The Health Department has made Covid testing mandatory for patients with respiratory distress and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Hospitals are instructed to collect samples and conduct tests for patients with respiratory and cardiac conditions. The state has also advised keeping sufficient test kits available for at least a month, with testing to be done only when necessary.