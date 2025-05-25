Karnataka reports 38 Covid cases, mostly in Bengaluru; officials say virus now seasonal with milder symptoms

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 38 Covid-19 cases so far, 32 of them in Bengaluru, prompting health officials to issue an advisory on Friday. While the numbers mark a slow uptick, doctors say Covid is now part of the regular cycle of viral infections and is likely to behave like seasonal flu, with periodic rises and dips — making panic unnecessary.

Doctors also suggest masking up in crowded places as a sensible preventive step to avoid a larger spread.

Covid-19 cases are rising again primarily due to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants with mutations in the spike protein, which can increase transmissibility and partially evade immune protection. Over time, the immunity developed from vaccines or prior infections wanes, especially without updated booster doses, making individuals more susceptible to reinfection.

Environmental factors, seasonal changes, and increased indoor gatherings also contribute to higher transmission rates. Dr Divya Joshi, Consultant – Infectious Diseases, at Fortis Hospital, said that the rise in cases is due to increased testing, and it’s important to understand that Covid, like many other viruses, follows a seasonal pattern.

“Now that the virus has become part of our environment, we can expect its activity to fluctuate, much like influenza or metapneumovirus, with periodic spikes and drops,” she said. “The reassuring part is that the symptoms are generally milder than in the early stages of the pandemic. Covid has now begun to behave like a typical seasonal virus, and while monitoring remains important, there is no cause for alarm,” Joshi added.

Dr Mohammed Suhail K, Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Ramaiah Medical Hospital, explained that people should be aware that Covid-19 symptoms are not limited to just cough, fever, or sputum production. “Many patients may also experience diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, or soreness, in addition to common symptoms from earlier Covid strains, such as loss of taste and smell.