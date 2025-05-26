KAMS issues advisory as schools reopen amid Covid-19 cases rise

BENGALURU: As schools are set to reopen, the Karnataka Association of Management Schools (KAMS) issued an advisory on Sunday, urging all educational institutions to remain alert in light of the new Covid variants and seasonal viral infections.

The advisory emphasises a strict health-based attendance policy, stating that students displaying symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, or skin rashes should not be sent to school. Parents are advised to seek immediate medical care for unwell children.

“There is no need for panic. Children who are healthy and symptom-free can safely attend school,” said Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary of KAMS.

School heads and teachers are encouraged to promote hygiene by maintaining clean classrooms, ensuring regular handwashing, and improving ventilation.

If any student falls ill during school hours, schools are directed to isolate the child safely, provide basic first aid, and inform the parents immediately.

Reinforcing that healthy children can safely attend school, KAMS called for cooperation to ensure safe and reassuring learning environments for all.