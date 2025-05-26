No need to panic over Covid situation: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid cases on the rise, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the overall situation is not alarming, and precautionary measures are being intensified to ensure the state remains prepared.

“The current position does not require panic or restrictions. Officials and experts are monitoring continuously. Further decisions will be taken in consultation with the Centre,” he said.

The state government has already issued instructions to procure 5,000 RT-PCR testing kits, which will cover about a month’s testing. Now, 2,500 rapid antigen test kits (RAT), 1.3 lakh RNA extraction kits, 5,000 RT-PCR kits and two lakh viral transport medium (VTM) kits are available, he said, adding that these kits have also been dispatched to districts.

He said weekly technical advisory committee meetings have been mandated to closely monitor the situation. Asked about travel restrictions with cases rising in Kerala, he said no curbs are being considered within or between states at this stage.

“Such measures, if at all needed, will be decided by the Centre after inputs from the state,” he said.

The department will conduct a death audit of an 84-year-old man whose Covid test report returned positive on Saturday.