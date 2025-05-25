Karnataka records nearly 100 Covid-19 cases

BENGALURU: With nine new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, Karnataka’s total Covid cases have nearly marked a century. While there were no deaths, the state in the last 24 hours reported a positivity rate of 8.65%.
Currently, of the total 47 active cases statewide, 46 are isolating at home and one is admitted to a private hospital. In the last 24 hours, 104 tests were done, including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.
To keep a closer watch on the virus, the State Health Department said it will increase daily RT-PCR testing to 150-200 across Karnataka, following recommendations from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee to step up COVID-19 surveillance.
From Sunday, Karnataka also began testing for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection(SARI) cases. Moreover, individuals in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women, with symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) will also be tested at both government and private hospitals.
As the number of covid cases remains relatively low, covid testing is concentrated at centres equipped with Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL).
In Bengaluru, key institutions such as NIMHANS, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and National Institute of Virology (NIV) are among the 10 centres designated as Covid testing centres.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that while the overall situation is not alarming, precautionary measures are being intensified to ensure the state remains prepared. “The current state does not require panic or restrictions. Officials and experts are monitoring continuously. Any further decisions will be taken in consultation with the central government,” he said.
The state government has already issued instructions to procure 5,000 RT-PCR testing kits, which will cover about a month’s testing. The current availability of kits include 2,500 rapid antigen test kits (RAT), 1.3 lakh RNA extraction kits, 5000 RT-PCR kits and two lakh viral transport medium (VTM) kits, Rao said, adding that these kits are also dispatched to districts already.
Gundu Rao maintained that the state is well prepared and that weekly technical advisory committee meetings have been mandated to closely monitor the evolving situation. The minister, while responding to a question about travel restrictions in light of rising cases in Kerala, said that no movement restrictions are being considered within or between states at this stage. “Such measures, if at all needed, will be decided by the Centre after inputs from the state,” Gundu Rao said.
Gundu Rao also told the media that the department will conduct a death audit in the case of an 84-year-old man whose COVID-19 test report came positive on Saturday. “He was also suffering from multiple health issues, such as heart problems, tuberculosis, and had been bedridden for a year. We will conduct an audit to determine if COVID was the primary death cause,” he added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reviewed the situation and has directed the health department to act swiftly on expert advice.
“The CM told me to update him regularly and ensure Karnataka does not fall behind on preventive measures,” Rao said. Asked whether private testing rates would be fixed, Rao said it’s too early to decide given the low testing numbers. “We’ll evaluate the situation in three to four days and decide if needed,” he said.
Regarding the JN1 variant, Rao noted that there have been no reports of severe outcomes in India or other countries. “There’s no global fear around this variant. No travel bans have been imposed anywhere, and the situation is not comparable to the first or second waves. Still, we are being cautious,” he said.