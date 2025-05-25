Karnataka records nearly 100 Covid-19 cases

BENGALURU: With nine new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, Karnataka’s total Covid cases have nearly marked a century. While there were no deaths, the state in the last 24 hours reported a positivity rate of 8.65%.

Currently, of the total 47 active cases statewide, 46 are isolating at home and one is admitted to a private hospital. In the last 24 hours, 104 tests were done, including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

To keep a closer watch on the virus, the State Health Department said it will increase daily RT-PCR testing to 150-200 across Karnataka, following recommendations from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee to step up COVID-19 surveillance.

From Sunday, Karnataka also began testing for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection(SARI) cases. Moreover, individuals in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women, with symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) will also be tested at both government and private hospitals.

As the number of covid cases remains relatively low, covid testing is concentrated at centres equipped with Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL).

In Bengaluru, key institutions such as NIMHANS, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and National Institute of Virology (NIV) are among the 10 centres designated as Covid testing centres.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that while the overall situation is not alarming, precautionary measures are being intensified to ensure the state remains prepared. “The current state does not require panic or restrictions. Officials and experts are monitoring continuously. Any further decisions will be taken in consultation with the central government,” he said.