Autopsy report reveals 34 injuries, 4-5 incision wounds on Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash’s body

BENGALURU: The postmortem report of former director general and inspector general of police Om Prakash revealed 34 injuries on his body, including 4–5 incision wounds on the back of the head, neck, and back.

Fingerprint experts confirmed the presence of Prakash’s daughter Kriti’s fingerprints, the second accused in the case. Prints of her left forefinger and middle finger were found on the lower portion of the refrigerator.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), in its objection to Kriti’s anticipatory bail plea before the city civil and sessions court, stated that Prakash was subjected to repeated domestic violence. Four years before the murder, his wife Pallavi had allegedly attacked him with a kuttani (a grinding stone), causing head injuries.

Ten days before his murder, Pallavi allegedly poured toilet cleaner into Prakash’s ears while he was asleep. Distressed, he took refuge at his sister’s house but Kriti forced him to return. He was murdered two days after coming back to his home, according to the CCB.

The agency further said Kriti, on May 5, misbehaved with their officials, tearing up the court-issued warrant. The agency argued that her custodial interrogation was necessary.