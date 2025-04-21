Wife arrested in Karnataka ex-DGP Om Prakash murder case; claims domestic violence as motive

BENGALURU: Police probing former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's murder case have arrested his wife Pallavi on a complaint by their son Kartikesh that he suspected that his mother and sister were involved in the murder.

"Investigation Officer has arrested Pallavi Om Prakash (64). She will be produced before the Magistrate," an officer said on Monday.

He added that the case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru (CCB) for further investigation.

Meanwhile, when police took Pallavi to the scene of crime, she told reporters present there that "domestic violence" was the reason behind the extreme step.

Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood in the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday. It is learnt that after a heated exchange of words, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on Prakash's face before stabbing him to death, police sources said.

As the hefty former police chief of Karnataka scrambled for relief from the burning sensation, Pallavi stabbed him multiple times with a knife and bottle, killing him on the spot, sources said.

She then made a video call to her friend and said, "I have killed the monster," sources claimed.

In his complaint, Kartikesh alleged that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past one week. "Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister's house," he stated.

"Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will," Kartikesh alleged.