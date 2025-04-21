Karnataka former DGP murder case: Wife threw chilli powder before stabbing

BENGALURU: Police probing former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's murder case have learnt that his wife Pallavi threw chili powder on his face before stabbing him to death, sources said.

Police have detained Pallavi as she emerged as a key suspect in the murder case.

Along with her, their daughter Kriti has also been detained.

Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood in the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday.

"After a heated exchange of words, Pallavi threw chili powder on Prakash's face," sources claimed.

As the hefty former police chief of Karnataka scrambled for relief from the burning sensation, Pallavi stabbed him multiple times with a knife, killing him on the spot, sources said.

She then made a video call to her friend and reportedly said, "I have killed the monster," sources claimed.