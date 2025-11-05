If Mumbai can have Tunnel Road, why not Bengaluru?: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge reignited the debate on the 18-km underground tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board by quoting a news report about Mumbai’s 70-km planned tunnel network, which aims to ease that city’s traffic bottlenecks by linking Marine Drive, Worli, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, BKC and the airport.

Taking aim at the BJP, Kharge said, “Instead of misleading the public, @BJP4Karnataka should first pay attention to what Nitin Gadkari himself has advised for Bengaluru, and observe what the BJP government in Maharashtra is implementing with its tunnel infrastructure projects. Perhaps they should convince their own leadership before preaching to us.”

His comments come amid rising political heat over Bengaluru’s tunnel road, proposed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as a solution to the city’s traffic woes, but condemned by the BJP as “unscientific, elitist and wasteful”. Shivakumar claims the tunnel road will “transform urban mobility” and has cited international models like Singapore’s subterranean highways.

BJP has said it would start a campaign against it, arguing that the project benefits only car owners in affluent localities such as Sadashivanagar and Koramangala, while ignoring public transport solutions like Metro and suburban rail. On November 2, BJP leaders held a big protest at Lalbagh, pledging to fight the project “in Parliament, Assembly, and courts”. The campaign has gained traction online under the hashtag #NoTunnelRoad.