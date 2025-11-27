Couple from Mysuru held in fake Nandini ghee racket

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a couple from Mysuru in connection with the racket in selling adulterated ghee under Nandini brand.

Earlier, the CCB arrested four people, including a distributor of KMF products. The couple reportedly ran a hi-tech illegal manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur. CCB sleuths have frozen Rs 60 lakh in the bank accounts of the couple, suspecting that it could be proceeds from the crime. Investigations revealed that the accused, Shivakumar and his wife Ramya, were wanted in a case of manufacturing fake products in Mysuru.

They led a large network involved in the production of adulterated ghee and selling it. In a joint operation, the CCB and KMF’s vigilance wing arrested Mahendra, distributor of KMF products, his son Deepak, Muniraju, who supervised transportation of adulterated ghee from Tamil Nadu, and driver Abhi Arasu on November 14.

Around 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee worth Rs 1.26 crore, four vehicles, and a large quantity of coconut and palm oil were seized. The accused produced three litres of adulterated ghee using one litre of original ghee.

The accused packed adulterated ghee in sachets and plastic bottles having Nandini logo and supplied it to the Bengaluru-based distributor of KMF products. The accused also distributed adulterated ghee to wholesale and retail shops and Nandini outlets across the city.

The joint team raided godowns and shops and seized goods vehicles of Krishna Enterprises at Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, owned by one of the accused and his family members.