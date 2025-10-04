Apathy continues: Bad road kills two sisters in Hoskote

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the death of a 22-year-old student, Dhanushree, due to the poorly maintained road in Avalahalli police station limits, yet another similar incident was reported on Friday in the Hoskote traffic police station limits, where two sisters died.

The deceased are Shyla, 25, and her sister Shwetha, 22. Both were returning to their house at Attivatta in Hoskote from the Kaiwara temple on Friday around 1.45 pm. While riding on the Hoskote-Chintamani State Highway, the two-wheeler skidded on a road which was scattered with jelly stones, near the Shivanapura Cross. The stretch is also reportedly filled with potholes. The sisters who came under the wheels of a canter vehicle that was coming from behind died on the spot. A case has been registered against the driver.

Shyla was working as a nurse while Shwetha was a nursing student. The bodies have been handed over to the family members in the evening after the postmortem at the Hoskote Government Hospital.

Locals blamed the poorly maintained road for the incident. Despite the road work going on, no service road was made for the safety of motorists. The gravel that had been carelessly scattered on the road was the reason for the vehicles skidding. Stringent action should be taken against the concerned authorities and also the contractor to whom the work has been allotted,” locals said.

It may be recalled that Dhanushree, a resident of Hoskote, fell from her scooter while trying to avoid loose gravel on a poorly maintained road near Budigere Cross on Monday morning. The truck driver, Y Jayaruddin Mandal, a resident of Mandur on the outskirts of the city and a native of West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday.