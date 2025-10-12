Around 70 PU lecturers in Bengaluru still assigned survey duty despite CM’s order

BENGALURU: Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing that Pre-University (PU) lecturers would be relieved from Socio-Economic and Educational Survey duty, around 70 of them are still assigned with the work in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South.

Ningegowda, President, PU Lecturers Association, Karnataka, said, “More than 700 lecturers were assigned the survey duty in Bengaluru. We approached the Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, urging him to relieve PU lecturers from the survey. The reason is that apart from the survey, lecturers have to attend exam duty in their respective colleges. Midterm exams have begun for PU students from October 10 to 18.”

He added, “Later, Director of School Education Bharat S wrote to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao asking to relieve lecturers from the survey duty. Most of them have been relieved in Bengaluru, but around 70 of them, including 55 in Bengaluru North and 15 in South, are still in the field completing the survey. We have asked their supervisors to relieve them as early as possible.”