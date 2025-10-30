GBA starts garbage dumping festival in Bengaluru, targets litterbugs' homes across 190 wards

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has begun the Kasa Surivua Habba (Garbage Dumping Festival) across 190 wards in five corporations in Bengaluru.

As per Karee Gowda, Managing Director, BSWML, the drive against litterbugs began on Thursday, following the strict instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to contain the garbage menace.

"Our Marshals have recorded the video of habitual offenders and tracked their homes and also their phone numbers. Now, to discipline such litter bugs, this initiative was initiated. We will counter them with proof of their dirty act of throwing garbage," said Gowda.

Engineers of the BSWML said that despite facilitating doorstep garbage delivery through Auto Tippers, fixing garbage blackspots, and conducting awareness drives, the public continues to dump garbage tied in polythene bags or plastic sacks in street corners.

"In the recent meeting with officials after his Walk With Citizens' Initiative in Bengaluru East City Corporation, the DCM has given a standing instruction to GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao to control the garbage littering menace across Bengaluru," said a senior official.