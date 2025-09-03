Renukaswamy murder case: Sessions court dismisses bail petition of actress Pavithra Gowda

BENGALURU: A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of actress Pavitra Gowda, accused number one in the Renukaswamy murder case. The fresh bail application was filed after she was taken into judicial custody on August 14 following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of bail granted to her, actor Darshan and five others.
Gowda’s advocate, Balan, argued that there was a technical error in the way the chargesheet was filed. He contended that instead of being submitted under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the chargesheet was filed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsha Sanhitha (BNSS), which he claimed was legally invalid and urged the court to grant bail. The prosecution counsel, Sachin, opposed the argument.
After hearing both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Irappanna Pavadi Naik dismissed the bail petition.
The court on Tuesday also heard applications seeking the transfer of Darshan and other accused to different prisons from the Bengaluru Central Prison. The hearing on the plea was adjourned to Wednesday.
Darshan seeks basic amenities
Actor Darshan, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, has filed a petition seeking basic amenities. He is accused number two in the Renukaswamy murder case.Darshan’s counsel, Sunil Kumar, on Tuesday argued that the actor has not been provided with basic facilities in prison and that the barrack where he is staying is filthy.
“I personally visited the prison and witnessed the conditions,” his lawyer said, adding that if the situation continues, a complaint will be filed with the Human Rights Commission. He further stated that a petition has been submitted seeking basic facilities along with an additional blanket and pillow.