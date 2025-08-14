Pavithra Gowda arrested minutes after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: Minutes after the Supreme Court cancelled the bails of seven accused, including actor Darshan Thogudeepa, in the Renukaswamy murder case, the West Division police arrested the main accused, Pavithra Gowda, from her RR Nagar residence on Thursday afternoon at around 2.40 p.m.

In the Renukaswamy murder case, A1 is Pavithra Gowda, A2 Darshan Thogudeepa, A6 Jagadish alias Jagga, A7 Anu Kumar alias Anu, A14 Pradoosh, A11 Nagaraj alias Naga, Darshan’s manager, and A12 is Lakshman.

Nine police teams of the West Division have been formed to arrest all seven accused. Among them, police also arrested Pradoosh, a techie, from his Girinagar residence. Another accused, Nagaraj, was reportedly arrested from Darshan’s farmhouse on T Narasipura Road in Mysuru.