Pavithra Gowda arrested minutes after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: Minutes after the Supreme Court cancelled the bails of seven accused, including actor Darshan Thogudeepa, in the Renukaswamy murder case, the West Division police arrested the main accused, Pavithra Gowda, from her RR Nagar residence on Thursday afternoon at around 2.40 p.m.
In the Renukaswamy murder case, A1 is Pavithra Gowda, A2 Darshan Thogudeepa, A6 Jagadish alias Jagga, A7 Anu Kumar alias Anu, A14 Pradoosh, A11 Nagaraj alias Naga, Darshan’s manager, and A12 is Lakshman.
Nine police teams of the West Division have been formed to arrest all seven accused. Among them, police also arrested Pradoosh, a techie, from his Girinagar residence. Another accused, Nagaraj, was reportedly arrested from Darshan’s farmhouse on T Narasipura Road in Mysuru.
The other accused, Lakshman, called the police and surrendered to them on a highway in Mysuru. Meanwhile, another accused, Jagadish, allegedly visited fellow accused Anu Kumar’s house at Mahaveer Nagar in Chitradurga, and both of them later left on a bike.
Darshan is said to be reaching the city around 4.30 p.m. He had gone to a temple in Tamil Nadu with his actor friend Dhanveer. On Wednesday night, Darshan was reportedly at a friend’s farm in Madikeri.
He went to the temple in the early hours of Thursday. The movement of Darshan in an SUV was recorded in the CCTV footage of a toll booth on the Chamarajanagar border.
Both Pradoosh and Pavithra Gowda were taken to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.