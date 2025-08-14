SC cancels bail granted to actors Darshan, Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy murder case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and five others, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Karnataka High Court's order of granting bail to them in the Renukaswamy murder case.

"The order (Karnataka High Court) is set aside, and the bail granted to the accused is set aside," said a two-judge Bench of the top court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, on Thursday.

The court, which had earlier reserved the judgment on July 24, pronounced the order on Thursday after hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging the Karnataka HC order granting bail to Darshan, Gowda and other accused persons in the Renukaswamy murder case.

While reading out the operative part of the verdict, Justice Pardiwala said, "Justice Mahadevan has pronounced a very erudite judgment. It is ineffable. It conveys a message that, however big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law."

He also stated that it contains a strong message that the justice delivery system at any level should ensure at any cost that the rule of law is maintained. "No man is above law or below it. Nor do we ask anyone's permission when we obey it. the need of the hour is to maintain rule of law at all times," Justice Pardiwala said, while pronouncing the order for the bench.