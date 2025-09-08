Footpaths not for pedestrians in KR Market

BENGALURU: Encroachment by street vendors and civic authorities’ failure to enforce rules have forced pedestrians to walk on streets on Fort Road near Victoria Hospital, Avenue Road, and surrounding areas that are among the busiest commercial hubs in the city. Street vendors have encroached pavements on both sides of Fort Road, though they have been allotted designated spots to run their shops. Many pedestrians and commuters on SJP Road have also complained about public urination, making the entire area stink.
Sirisha R, a resident of KS Garden, said, “We cannot walk on the footpath as shopkeepers sell their ware on both sides. Pedestrians hardly get around 1.5 ft to pass through. The foul smell because of public urination and harassment by street vendors forces us to walk on the road.”
A daily commuter, Madan Kumar, a private firm employee, said pedestrians are forced to walk on the road as there is no space on the pavements. This affects traffic on the road. “Motorists have to stop as people walk in the middle of the road,” he said. All this is because of uncontrolled hawking on the pavements, he said.
A pedestrian, Manjunath, who was seen walking with his nose covered, said, “Though there are public toilets, people continue to urinate near footpaths on SJP Road. It is difficult to walk here. The problem persists because of lack of vigilance by civic authorities. Though garbage on the roads is cleaned, the issue repeats daily on SJP Road and around KR Market,” he said, adding that strict penalties and better monitoring are needed to curb the menace.
A woman traffic constable posted near KR Market Circle said because of foul smell and dust, cops are forced to wear masks. “We also plug our ears with cotton to reduce the constant cacophony of blaring vehicle horns,” she added.
Several attempts were made to contact Rajendra Cholan, commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation, but he was not available for comments.