Footpaths not for pedestrians in KR Market

BENGALURU: Encroachment by street vendors and civic authorities’ failure to enforce rules have forced pedestrians to walk on streets on Fort Road near Victoria Hospital, Avenue Road, and surrounding areas that are among the busiest commercial hubs in the city. Street vendors have encroached pavements on both sides of Fort Road, though they have been allotted designated spots to run their shops. Many pedestrians and commuters on SJP Road have also complained about public urination, making the entire area stink.

Sirisha R, a resident of KS Garden, said, “We cannot walk on the footpath as shopkeepers sell their ware on both sides. Pedestrians hardly get around 1.5 ft to pass through. The foul smell because of public urination and harassment by street vendors forces us to walk on the road.”

A daily commuter, Madan Kumar, a private firm employee, said pedestrians are forced to walk on the road as there is no space on the pavements. This affects traffic on the road. “Motorists have to stop as people walk in the middle of the road,” he said. All this is because of uncontrolled hawking on the pavements, he said.