Local shops must maintain footpaths, says Bengaluru corp official

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who inspected various places under his jurisdiction on Monday, instructed officials to take steps and assign responsibility to commercial shops for the maintenance of footpaths and planting of saplings on the 100-feet Road in Indiranagar.

He said white-topping has been carried out on 100-feet Road, and saplings have been planted by the Horticulture Department along the footpath. But it is ill-maintained. “Officials must meet local commercial enterprises and enter into an agreement, asking them to take steps to themselves maintain the footpaths,” he said.

Cholan further added that the bollards installed on the footpath on the same road are damaged and should be repaired. Businesses that dump garbage by the side of the road should be fined and warned not to indulge in such activities. All commercial establishments should install waste bins, he stated.

Cholan also found that the garbage transfer station near the Domlur flyover was not up to the mark, with bad smell emanating from it and overwhelming the environment in the vicinity.