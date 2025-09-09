Local shops must maintain footpaths, says Bengaluru corp official

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who inspected various places under his jurisdiction on Monday, instructed officials to take steps and assign responsibility to commercial shops for the maintenance of footpaths and planting of saplings on the 100-feet Road in Indiranagar.
He said white-topping has been carried out on 100-feet Road, and saplings have been planted by the Horticulture Department along the footpath. But it is ill-maintained. “Officials must meet local commercial enterprises and enter into an agreement, asking them to take steps to themselves maintain the footpaths,” he said.
Cholan further added that the bollards installed on the footpath on the same road are damaged and should be repaired. Businesses that dump garbage by the side of the road should be fined and warned not to indulge in such activities. All commercial establishments should install waste bins, he stated.
Cholan also found that the garbage transfer station near the Domlur flyover was not up to the mark, with bad smell emanating from it and overwhelming the environment in the vicinity.
Instructions were given to clean the area with a pressure pump, make it odour-free and beautiful, and develop a comprehensive plan. Also, there are scrap vehicles at the very spot, which must be removed immediately.
Construction work of the ‘Shantinagar One’ building, which includes all departments, is half-finished, and the public requested the commissioner to have the work recommenced.
Before concluding the inspection, Cholan gave instructions to dredge silt in the Rajakaluve near the Domlur flyover, to remove the dry waste collection unit installed near Shanthalanagar Transfer Station, complete the white-topping work on Palm Grove Road, to remove waste dumped in the Rajakaluve near Austin Town, to repair LR Nagar’s NGV road, to take steps to complete work on the War Memorial Junction and McGrath Road, and to clear the Shantinagar Maternity Hospital and construct a new building.
BDA Commissioner P Manivannan was also present.