Rs 1,100 crore makeover for Bengaluru roads

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s citizens can finally look forward to pothole-free roads. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who has allocated Rs 1,100 crore to fix city roads, stated on his social media handle that “pothole-free roads are the priority”.

Shivakumar added that 14 assembly segments in Bengaluru were allocated Rs 50 crore, and the remaining were given Rs 25 crore for asphalting of roads.

Bad road infrastructure has remained a curse for Bengaluru, with deaths attributed to potholes and craters, and traffic impacted on a daily basis. While funds have been allocated, the official government order and agency to be tasked to execute the project, is yet to be clarified. Similarly, details of the 14 constituencies that will receive Rs 50 crore, and those which would receive Rs 25 crore, also need clarity.

“The project is most likely to be handled by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile),” said a source in the DCM’s office. The monsoon will slow down by the end of October, and asphalting will be taken up on a large scale, he said.