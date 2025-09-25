Azim Premji declines CM's request to open Wipro campus for public vehicles, bats for scientific study

"As stated in your letter, urgent and effective measures are indeed required for the traffic situation, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, being an export-oriented economic hub. The problem's complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it," Premji said in the letter, adding, "To this end, we believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term."

"To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study," he said.

Listing out reasons for declining the CM's request to open up the Wipro campus, he said, "With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company, not intended for public thoroughfare. That apart, it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance."

He ended his letter mentioning that Wipro stands committed to partnering with the Karnataka government to find a lasting solution for Bengaluru's mobility challenges. "We believe a collaborative, data-driven approach will yield the most impactful results for our city," he said.