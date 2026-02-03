‘I wondered if it would be relevant anymore,’ said Rahul Ravindran on Rashmika-starrer

"Rashmika is so luminous in this film. Which is why, when the light goes out of her eyes you really feel it,” said actor-director Rahul Ravindran at his masterclass that saw fans, film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers flock to listen to him talk about his latest film The Girlfriend at the 17th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). The film stars Bengaluru’s own Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Bhooma, a sincere college girl whose relationship with a charming boy takes a toxic turn. Talking about what made Mandanna perfect for the role, the National Award-winning actor added, “Bhooma is somebody who, like so many women I’ve known, withdraws into silence with the burden they carry in toxic relationships like this, where their identity is constantly compressed.

I needed an actor who would be able to express that through the eyes without needing the crutch of dialogue. Rashmika has eyes that are a window into her soul, they always give her away.”

The film has been a long time in the making – eight years to be precise, although the writing was done in 12 days. Loosely inspired by his college experience of witnessing a friend’s inability to deal with a breakup healthily, he also noticed a trend in cinema that disturbed him. “I was seeing Devdas-like characters becoming ‘soup boys’. The difference being that while the former drinks excessively and destroys his own life after heartbreak, soup boys make the girl suffer too, and this was being presented as a righteous response,” he explained. Ravindran went on to comment, “I don’t mean to be too critical – I believe everyone should be able to tell their own stories. As long as there is heart to it, why not? But this was my counterpoint to that.” He added, “Since I have been working on the film for a while, I wondered if it would still be relevant. But audiences have been telling me that it’s more relevant now, which feels bittersweet.”

At the end, the moderator cheekily asked when Mandanna would be getting married, following buzz that she would be tying the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in the next few days. Ravindran remarked about his close friend cheekily, “Oh! She’s getting married? I didn’t know that!” inviting laughs from the audience.