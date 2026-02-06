Thief turned complainant: Karnataka burglar files case after partner ditches him

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was a novice at thieving, was caught red-handed and assaulted by the public on his very first attempt to steal from a couple’s house on Chokkanahalli Main Road in Sampigehalli. Not only did he end up filing a complaint with Sampigehalli police against those who nabbed and assaulted him, he also sought action by the police against his two accomplices who managed to escape when passerby nabbed him, ending in their arrests, too.

The hapless youth, M Azgar Khan, reportedly gave in to the lure of quick money by his two friends, Razak and Shyam, to accompany them to commit the crime. Khan felt his earnings were inadequate to support his daily dose of alcohol. To his bad luck, he was caught while his associates escaped, much to his ire.

Khan along with Razak and Shyam had come to the house of Rekha, 28, and her husband Samuel, on Saturday between 9.30pm and 10pm to steal electrical items, which the trio planned to sell and make money. While committing the theft inside the compound of the house, the couple got alerted and raised an alarm. Khan, Razak and Shyam allegedly attacked them with beer bottles and stones.

The injured couple raised an alarm, which drew the attention of passersby, who rushed to their rescue. Khan was nabbed and severely assaulted, while Razak and Shyam escaped. Khan was assaulted by an unverified number of people with one using a wooden plank, causing him a deep gash on the head that left him bleeding.