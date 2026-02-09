Academicians say budget proposal to set up hostels will encourage girls to take up STEM

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of establishing girls' hostels in higher education STEM institutions in every district, has been welcomed by academicians. As per the budget, one girls’ hostel will be established in every district through VGF/capital support, and will help them while working long hours at laboratory and other research studies.

Academicians say it will encourage rural girls to take up STEM after Class 10 and pre-university. Physics Professor AP Radhakrishna from Puttur said, "We need hostels inside institutions in other districts of Karnataka, apart from Bengaluru. It is essential to reduce the financial burden of accommodation for these girls, especially when they are doing well in the STEM education sector. A poor girl from a remote village in Puttur is pursuing PhD in Astrophysics in Bengaluru. It will encourage many such girls to take up STEM and enhance their competency."

Physics Professor AP Bhat from Udupi said, "Higher education is a burden for girls in rural areas. The Union government's decision to establish hostels in the districts will ensure their safety when they travel to cities for STEM education. In addition, girls will opt for STEM branches after Class 10 and PU."

Prof Cheluvaraj B of Mathematics department, Bangalore University, Jnanabharathi campus, said, "At BU, the number of girls taking up Math at PG level has increased in the past few years. Currently, there are 65 girls studying in our department and it is the same with PhD also."