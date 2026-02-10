Feb 11 meeting to determine whether Chinnaswamy Stadium would be RCB's home ground for IPL 2026

BENGALURU: After a meeting with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad on Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a final meeting would be held between KSCA and state government on February 12 to determine whether M Chinnaswamy would be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home ground for this year’s IPL.

“We stated that the recommendations made in Justice D’Cunha’s report must be implemented. A committee was also formed by the government under the leadership of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the City Police Commissioner. The committee also submitted several recommendations,” said Parameshwara. KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya added that it would be unlikely to get any clarity on the matter before February 13. Parameshwara also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah need to approve the decision.

The stadium hasn’t hosted any top-flight cricket since the stampede on June 4 marred RCB’s title-winning celebrations. Eleven people were killed and 56 others were injured in the crush.