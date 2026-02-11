Masseur who harassed Canadian woman in Bengaluru arrested

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police arrested a 32-year-old massage therapist on charges of behaving inappropriately with a 44-year-old Canadian national, said to be a delegate from the Canadian government who was in the city to attend a conference.

The woman had filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station, accusing the therapist at a luxury hotel in the Central Business District (CBD) of behaving inappropriately with her when she had gone for a professional massage. The incident came to light after one Surya Pratap Rana posted about the woman’s ordeal on X.

The woman alleged that during the session, the therapist behaved inappropriately, crossed professional boundaries, and at one point left her exposed and unclothed with the door open, causing extreme distress. When she confronted him, she was threatened into silence. Shaken and shocked, she sought help.

An officer, who is part of the investigation, said the hotel has refunded Rs 7,000 to the victim, but she claims she paid Rs 10,000 for the massage.