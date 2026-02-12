Kicking it off: Bengaluru FC fans excited to support the team in opener on Sunday amid ISL delay frustrations

Bittersweet Beginnings

After months of uncertainty surrounding the ISL being unable to secure a sponsorship contract in time for the season to start as planned in September, fans are feeling immense relief alongside the pre-season excitement.

“Just the fact that football is back in our life is great. This [attending the ISL] was a habit for the last many years, so not having it was a bad space to be in, as this is where our friend circles are. Irrespective of who is playing, we just want to be back in our happy place,” says Haridas.

Despite gearing up to cheer for her team at the game, Devi too, cannot deny the cloud that looms over this season, especially with players taking pay cuts and returning for a truncated season – the last season was held from September 2024 to April 2025, while this season is happening from February to May 2026. She says, “It doesn’t feel fair to anyone, the fans, the teams, or the players. It’s only the buzz and the atmosphere that I’m looking forward to. But there was a tussle in me when I was thinking about if I want to support this kind of lack of infrastructure which the federation is giving to teams. I’m angry at how things are turning out.” Mentioning players like Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh taking to social media last November sharing players’ plight over the delay, she adds, “It’s disappointing to see the best of your country having to plead.”

There is also speculation that The Blues’ star player and former India team captain Chhetri, now 41, may hang up his shoes after this season. “It would be nice to send him off with the cup,” hopes Kamath, as fans are feeling a mix of acceptance and sadness about the possibility. Haridas says, “The idea is to celebrate him. He’s given his all to us, whether he plays or not, is up to him. All our efforts will be to dream about a statue of him outside the stadium. We will always be there singing, ‘We’ve got Chhetri…I just don’t think you understand.’”