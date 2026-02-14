Hosakote accident: How an early morning call shattered families of teens

BENGALURU: Till an early morning call from the Sulibele police, the parents of the six boys, who died in a horrific accident between Hoskote and Devanahalli just hours earlier on Friday, did not know that their sons were not at home. They were under the impression that the boys were sleeping in their rooms.

The police told the parents that their wards had met with an accident and asked them to come to the spot. When the parents rushed, the police informed them that the accident was fatal and the bodies of all the six had been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital mortuary for the postmortem.

Ashwin Nair had just completed his first PU exams at a private college in Yelahanka and had gone out with his friends to celebrate on Thursday night. He is said to have left home without informing his mother who was at home.

She had assumed that her son was sleeping in his room. In the morning, the security guard told her that he had gone out with his friends in the night in a four-wheeler. When she called Ashwin’s phone, policemen answered the call and informed her about the accident. The family from Kerala settled down in Bengaluru two years ago.

Among the other dead, Arhaan Sheriff was to go on the Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage, to Mecca on Monday. “He was supposed to go with his family on the pilgrimage via Dubai. Air tickets had been booked. He had gone with his friends without telling anybody. The police called in the morning around 7 and told the family about the accident,” his uncle Syed said.