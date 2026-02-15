Five youths killed as speeding car hits divider, collides with KSRTC bus in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five youths were killed after a speeding car rammed into a divider and collided with a KSRTC bus near Nelamangala, late Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 12 am on the flyover near Jindal on the Tumakuru–Bengaluru National Highway, within the limits of the Madanayakanahalli police station.

The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad (20), Keshav (19), Lalith (22), Harshith (20), and Dhanush (20). All of them were residents of Doddaballapur.

According to the police, the Indica car was travelling from Tumakuru towards Bengaluru when the driver allegedly lost control and hit the divider. The vehicle then swerved across and crashed into a KSRTC bus that was heading from Bengaluru towards Hubballi.

Due to the impact, the front portion of the car was completely mangled. Four of the youths died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The front portion of the bus was also damaged in the collision. However, all 43 passengers on board the bus escaped without injuries.

Madanayakanahalli police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and have registered a case. Further investigation is under way.