APU students write to Karnataka CM, demand RSS, ABVP ban

ABVP members beat up a student and intimidate organisers and participants.
BENGALURU: Following vandalism at Azim Premji University (APU), students have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban the RSS and take action against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), besides ensuring protection to students and faculty to hold democratic gatherings on the campus.

“We call upon all democratic forces, civil society organisations, student groups, women’s movements and citizens to stand in solidarity with the students,” the letter read.

It further stated, “Members of ABVP forcibly entered the campus and vandalised property.

The attack was organised to silence a discussion organised by students that sought to centre the voices of Kashmiri women and reflect on questions of justice, memory and accountability. Instead, what unfolded was an alarming attack on academic freedom and democratic dissent. ABVP members also beat up a student and intimidate organisers and participants.

They raised slogans calling the students anti-national. The student who was beaten up was shifted to hospital and has lodged an FIR against ABVP.”

