Campuses are spaces for debates on national issues, opine educationists

BENGALURU: Criticising the vandalism by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru on Tuesday, and their slogans terming students “anti-national”, educationists and activists have backed college and university campuses as democratic spaces to hold discussions that are progressive and can help build intellectuals, scholars and researchers who can drive the country’s growth in future.

Rajshekar VN, vice-president of the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), said, “A majority of students who step into degree colleges are voters and will definitely have political opinions. Not just in India but across the world, student activism has helped in reforming society and the growth of the country. For instance, the American student movement in the 1960s against racial injustice, and Vietnam war gained widespread momentum. Debates and discussions in universities and colleges on topics concerning the nation and world are the soul of society.”

Explaining how students in Bengaluru played a vital role during the freedom movement, he said, “Central College students who participated in the Quit India Movement in Bengaluru were martyred near Mysore Bank Circle. A stone column that exists even today was erected in their honour.