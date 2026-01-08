Karnataka govt tells HC satellite images prove homes in Kogilu colonies were recently built

BENGALURU: Rejecting the contention of some resident-petitioners that they had been residing for the past 28 years in Kogilu Layout in the city, the state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has satellite images to show when each of the houses was built at the illegally formed Fakeer and Wasim colonies on government land in Kogilu.

Advocate-General (AG) K Shashikaran Shetty made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha, when it pointed out that the petitioners claim they have been residing in the colonies for 28 years. The AG further said this claim is factually incorrect and the state government has satellite images to show when the houses, which were recently demolished, were constructed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Zaiba Tabassum, Rehana and Areefa Begum, who were among the residents evicted from Fakeer and Wasim colonies.

Denying the petitioners’ claim that they were evicted without following due process of law and guidelines of the apex court on eviction, the AG submitted that the apex court judgment does not apply to the present case, and the land on which the petitioners had built houses was not a slum, but was initially used for quarrying and later as a landfill for the city’s garbage.

When the court asked about providing temporary shelter to the displaced families, the AG submitted that the families were accommodated in temporary rehabilitation centres in three different areas, till further orders are passed by court. Food is supplied to them through Indira Canteens, and other basic amenities will also be provided, he told court.