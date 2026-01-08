Karnataka govt tells HC satellite images prove homes in Kogilu colonies were recently built

BENGALURU: Rejecting the contention of some resident-petitioners that they had been residing for the past 28 years in Kogilu Layout in the city, the state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has satellite images to show when each of the houses was built at the illegally formed Fakeer and Wasim colonies on government land in Kogilu.
Advocate-General (AG) K Shashikaran Shetty made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha, when it pointed out that the petitioners claim they have been residing in the colonies for 28 years. The AG further said this claim is factually incorrect and the state government has satellite images to show when the houses, which were recently demolished, were constructed.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Zaiba Tabassum, Rehana and Areefa Begum, who were among the residents evicted from Fakeer and Wasim colonies.
Denying the petitioners’ claim that they were evicted without following due process of law and guidelines of the apex court on eviction, the AG submitted that the apex court judgment does not apply to the present case, and the land on which the petitioners had built houses was not a slum, but was initially used for quarrying and later as a landfill for the city’s garbage.
When the court asked about providing temporary shelter to the displaced families, the AG submitted that the families were accommodated in temporary rehabilitation centres in three different areas, till further orders are passed by court. Food is supplied to them through Indira Canteens, and other basic amenities will also be provided, he told court.
Before this, counsel for the petitioners told the court that around 300 displaced families, comprising about 3,000 persons, need food and blankets, after the demolition on December 20.
Directing the state government to file its response within a week, and asking petitioners to file their reply to the government’s response, the court adjourned further hearing till January 22. The petitioners have prayed to court to issue directions to provide rehabilitation and alternate accommodation to all the affected in accordance with law, and conduct a survey to identify all affected persons and their eligibility for rehabilitation.
The petitioners also sought directions to the state to provide in-situ rehabilitation or within 5km radius of the present location to enable affected persons to continue their livelihood, and also provide compensation for loss of homes, belongings and livelihood built over 30 years.
The petitioners stated that the demolition has impacted over 350 children, and they endure inhuman conditions in makeshift tents, deprived of essential food, water, sanitation, education, and a safe environment.