Yet to Come...to India

Ever since BTS dropped the news of their return and world tour two weeks ago, Indian ARMYs (BTS fandom’s name) have been waiting with bated breath, sure that the Korean group would be coming to India. After all, the boys’ management company, HYBE, opening a branch in Mumbai, group member V remarking, ‘Indian ARMYs, see you next year’ during a livestream and Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition, being held in Mumbai recently, seemed to be pointing in that direction. “There was a lot of excitement because Indian ARMYs have waited a long time for BTS’ concert here. The disappointment is stemming from the fact that people had started buying fanclub memberships, figuring out how to book tickets, etc., even before the announcement,” says Aakanksha Awasthy, a 24-year-old consultant.

The tour comes four years after BTS’ last group concert and seven years after their last world tour in 2019, before the pandemic and compulsory military service put a stop to plans. Despite their disappointment, many fans are falling back on their plan B: travelling to one of the 34 cities on the list. Opportunities are plenty, with around 79 shows spread from April to December. “I was also prepared to go to Bangkok in case India didn’t have any dates. Now it all depends on whether I get tickets – it’s usually a bloodbath,” says Tanisha Bose, a scientist. She adds, “My friends and I have a priority list of countries – Thailand is first because of easy visas for Indians and affordability. People are also looking at Goyang (the first stop) and Busan (on BTS’ 13th anniversary). We may make December vacation plans around the concert, too.”