Nagamangala land scam: Officials suspended in Mandya, Mysuru districts

BENGALURU: In view of huge irregularities found in the Nagamangala taluk office in Mandya district following the suo motu case registered by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa over illegal allotment of government land worth several crores, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division suspended Deputy Tahsildar and Shirastedar while Mandya district Deputy Commissioner suspended four Second Division Assistants (SDAs) and relieved an Village Accountant.
In addition to this, the Deputy Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to the Tahsildar of Nagamangala taluk on the charges of dereliction of duty, as he failed to take measures to prevent tampering with records and fabricating the land records to grant of gomal land to private persons for unlawful gain.
The suspended SDAs were Satish H V, Yogesh, Gurumurthy and Vijay Kumar attached to the Nagamangala taluk office. Village Assistant S Yogesh has been relieved from the service until further orders.
The Deputy Commissioner submitted a report to the Regional Commissioner to suspend Deputy Tahsildar Ravishankar, Devalapura Nada Kacheri and Shirastedar H S Umesh, Administration Section of the taluk office.
The accused officials have allegedly forged, tampered with, and fabricated documents to transfer approximately 320 acres of government land, worth Rs 200 crore, to private individuals on the pretext of allotment of land under the Bagair Hukum Committee in Nagamangala taluk.
The search was conducted in the office and residences of the accused officials based on the warrant issued by the Upa Lokayukta on January 13. Subsequent to the search, the Lokayukta police registered the crime with Nagamangala police, who arrested the accused and produced them before the magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody on January 14.
The investigation of the case has been entrusted to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nagamangala Sub Division, who has taken steps to nab other accused persons who have absconded following the crime registered.
Directing the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta, Mandya, to examine the matter thoroughly, Justice Veerappa ordered him to submit the detailed report by January 19.