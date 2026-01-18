Nagamangala land scam: Officials suspended in Mandya, Mysuru districts

BENGALURU: In view of huge irregularities found in the Nagamangala taluk office in Mandya district following the suo motu case registered by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa over illegal allotment of government land worth several crores, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division suspended Deputy Tahsildar and Shirastedar while Mandya district Deputy Commissioner suspended four Second Division Assistants (SDAs) and relieved an Village Accountant.

In addition to this, the Deputy Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to the Tahsildar of Nagamangala taluk on the charges of dereliction of duty, as he failed to take measures to prevent tampering with records and fabricating the land records to grant of gomal land to private persons for unlawful gain.

The suspended SDAs were Satish H V, Yogesh, Gurumurthy and Vijay Kumar attached to the Nagamangala taluk office. Village Assistant S Yogesh has been relieved from the service until further orders.

The Deputy Commissioner submitted a report to the Regional Commissioner to suspend Deputy Tahsildar Ravishankar, Devalapura Nada Kacheri and Shirastedar H S Umesh, Administration Section of the taluk office.