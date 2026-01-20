Bengaluru corporations polls: BJP flags rigging risk, delay in result if ballot paper system used

BENGALURU: The BJP has opposed holding elections to the five corporations of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) using ballot papers, while Congress leaders said they do not see any problem and are open to face elections with the ballot system. However, leaders from both parties said a lot of manpower will be needed for the ballot system, and counting would take more time.

Former opposition leader in BBMP and BJP leader NR Ramesh alleged that the ballot system favours poll rigging. “Till 2001, the Congress party had a hold on Bengaluru city. It was possible as elections were held using the ballot system.

Post this, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used, and in the 2010 and 2015 elections, of 198 wards, BJP won 112 and 100 wards respectively,” Ramesh said. He added that except for Bengaluru Central City Corporation, the BJP is confident of sweeping the elections and alleged that to prevent this, ballots are being used.

Former mayor and Congress leader Gangambike Mallikarjun said there are both advantages and disadvantages in going back to the ballot system. “There has been a lot of confusion among the people and public representatives about EVMs.

They feel EVMs can be tampered with, and have doubts whether the votes they cast are going to their chosen candidates. So returning to the ballot system would do away with their doubts, and they can be confident,” Gangambike said.