Matrimonial fraud: Man who cheated Bengaluru techie of Rs 1.53 crore nabbed

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old married civil engineer, against whom a software engineer had filed a complaint accusing him of cheating her of Rs 1.53 crore under the pretext of marriage, has been arrested by the Kengeri police.

The accused met the victim on a matrimonial website, claiming to be a businessman and introducing his wife as his sister to dupe her.

The accused has been identified as Vijesh B, alias Vijay Raj Gowda, a resident of Kengeri and a native of Tumakuru.

The police said a 29-year-old software engineer filed a complaint stating that she was cheated of Rs 1.53 crore by Vijay Raj, whom she met on a matrimonial website in 2024. He claimed to be running multiple businesses in the city and reportedly told her that he owned assets worth Rs 715 crore in Bengaluru. He persuaded her to invest in a joint business venture, through which he allegedly collected Rs 1.75 crore from her in phases, while also promising to marry her.

He claimed that cases had been registered against him following ED raids and that his bank accounts had been frozen. He allegedly showed her fake court documents to support his claims and continued to extort money, police said.

The police added that Vijay Raj later took the victim to his house to introduce her to his family members, during which he introduced his wife as his sister. The victim later learnt that the woman was his wife and that he also had a child. When the victim demanded the return of her money, he allegedly paid Rs 22 lakh but later threatened to kill her and her friends if she continued to demand the remaining amount.