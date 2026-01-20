Over 88 lakh voters in GBA's draft list

BENGALURU: Namma Bengaluru has 88,91,411 voters, according to the ward-wise draft voters’ list for five city corporations released here on Monday by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

R Ramachandran, Special Commissioner (Election), GBA, said of the 88,91,411 voters in 369 wards, 45,69,193 are men, 43,20,583 women and 1,635 others. The draft voters’ list was prepared for GBA elections based on details collected till October 1, 2025, he said.

He said from January 20 to February 3, booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit voters’ houses for verification. During this period, they can submit claims and objections. Disposal of claims and objections will be done from February 4 to 18. The final voters’ list will be published on March 16.

He said Ward 23 of Bengaluru West City Corporation has the highest number of 49,530 voters, while Ward 16 of Bengaluru East City Corporation has the lowest number of 10,926 voters. In all, 8,044 polling stations will be set up in 369 wards.

NEARLY 10 LAKH NEW VOTERS ADDED IN 3 YEARS

The State Election Commission said over 10 lakh new voters have been added since October 2022. Then, the list had 79,19,563 voters - 41,16,383 male, 38,03,747 female and 1,433 others. As per the October 1, 2025 draft list, the city has 88,91,411 voters, including 45,69,193 males, 43,20,583 females and 1,635 others.

ELECTORAL ROLLS ON WEBSITE

The ward-wise draft electoral rolls will be published in the PDF format on the official GBA website: https://gba.karnataka.gov.in/home. Citizens can verify and confirm the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.

Voter Helpline