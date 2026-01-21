Bengaluru school now free of garbage stench

BENGALURU: Days after The New Indian Express carried a report of the serious situation of a Government Telugu High school in Tasker Town in Shivajinagar, and students facing health issues due to garbage filled compactors and auto tippers parked just at the entrance of school, the Central City Corporation officials have moved the vehicles to other spot.

Mansoor Ahmed, Headmaster of the school, said, “A team of officials inspected the spot on January 19 and within 24 hours, the issue was fixed. We were surprised to see the school free of foul smell, and entrance not blocked with the trucks filled with garbage.”

He added, “When the trucks were parked here, students fell sick due to the leachate that flowed into the campus and the foul smell that emanated. Now, students will be happily coming to school and parents will not have complaints regarding the same.”

On January 16th, TNIE carried a report titled, ‘Garbage vehicles outside school makes students ill’, that highlighted students health at risk. The school authorities had claimed that despite raising the issue with the contractor, there was no change in the attitude and would deliberately park at the same place.