Lake pollution in Bengaluru's Doddaballapur: Upa Lokayukta files complaint against officials

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu cognisance of the report titled “Doddaballapur lakes contaminated, Bengaluru at receiving end” published by TNIE on January 18, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on Tuesday visited the lakes as well as the industries that are allegedly discharging effluents directly to the lakes.
The report highlighted the severe pollution of Doddatumakuru and Chikkatumakuru lakes is because of sewage entering from Doddaballapur town, along with chemical effluents from 52 industries in the Bashettihalli Industrial Area. The water from the lakes also reached Bengaluru, polluting the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. Despite the demand from local residents to install sewage treatment plants, no positive efforts were taken by the authorities.
In the order passed to register the suo motu complaint, the Upa Lokayukta stated that it is the duty and obligation of the state government and its authorities to preserve the water bodies and protect the welfare of the public as per the Constitution and various verdicts of the Supreme Court.
Noting that prima facie it has come to light that the authorities have not taken any remedies to save the water bodies, and the same amounts to maladministration, corruption and lack of integrity, which are the offences punishable under the provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Upa Lokayukta registered the complaint against various authorities.
The complaint is against the tahsildar of Doddaballapur taluk, executive engineer of taluk panchayat, assistant director of land records department, executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, zilla panchayat, Bengaluru Rural, assistant executive engineer, minor irrigation department, environment officer, Karnataka State Slum Clearance Board and assistant engineer, Doddaballapur City Municipal Corporation.
Justice Veerappa directed them to submit the explanation and remedies to save the lakes from sewage and submit the report in person on March 9, 2026. He also marked a copy of this order to the additional chief secretary, Water Resources Department, director of municipal administration and deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Rural district and to the water resources and Bengaluru rural district In-charge minister for necessary action.