Lake pollution in Bengaluru's Doddaballapur: Upa Lokayukta files complaint against officials

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu cognisance of the report titled “Doddaballapur lakes contaminated, Bengaluru at receiving end” published by TNIE on January 18, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on Tuesday visited the lakes as well as the industries that are allegedly discharging effluents directly to the lakes.

The report highlighted the severe pollution of Doddatumakuru and Chikkatumakuru lakes is because of sewage entering from Doddaballapur town, along with chemical effluents from 52 industries in the Bashettihalli Industrial Area. The water from the lakes also reached Bengaluru, polluting the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. Despite the demand from local residents to install sewage treatment plants, no positive efforts were taken by the authorities.

In the order passed to register the suo motu complaint, the Upa Lokayukta stated that it is the duty and obligation of the state government and its authorities to preserve the water bodies and protect the welfare of the public as per the Constitution and various verdicts of the Supreme Court.

Noting that prima facie it has come to light that the authorities have not taken any remedies to save the water bodies, and the same amounts to maladministration, corruption and lack of integrity, which are the offences punishable under the provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Upa Lokayukta registered the complaint against various authorities.