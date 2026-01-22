Pushing through Gymtimidation! Experts opine

For many, the hardest part of starting a fitness routine isn’t the workout itself – it’s getting up and walking through the gym door. This hesitation, the quick scan of the room, filled with mirrors,

machines, and bodies that seem far more confident, can make one feel a quiet nervousness from within, leading to New Year fitness goals going all in vain. This anxiety has a name now – gymtimidation!

Psychologist S Giriprasad from Aster Whitefield describes gymtimidation as the discomfort people feel when entering fitness spaces, often rooted in ‘social physique anxiety.’ “Gyms are public, performance-driven environments,” he explains, adding, “People worry about being observed, judged about their body or technique, or making an embarrassing mistake.” Plus, when you add the social media feeds filled with toned bodies and effortless workouts, it’s easy to feel like the spotlight is always on.

Fitness trainer Ajay Dev says this fear is extremely common, especially among beginners. “Most people walk into the gym with the mindset that they’re being judged – whether it’s about how they look, how they use machines, or how their fitness level compares to others,” he explains.

The gym environment itself plays a crucial role in either easing or amplifying this discomfort. “Many come to the gym not just for physical fitness, but also for mental peace,” Dev adds. “If the ambience isn’t welcoming – poor lighting, cluttered spaces, or trainers who seem unapproachable – beginners feel uncomfortable.”

For Suchitra Gaurshetty, a fitness enthusiast and part-time teacher, gymtimidation was tangled with age-related myths. “Even my parents discouraged me; they felt lifting weights at this age would harm me,” Gaurshetty recalls her early fitness journey. Knee pain initially pushed her to the gym, but fear followed – fear of being judged, fear of not knowing how to use equipment, fear of not fitting in. “You see people who’ve been working out for years, and you feel intimidated,” she admits, adding, “But then you realise it’s okay to be a beginner.”

That shift in mindset is needed, experts say. Dev emphasises the importance of starting slow and realistic. “The first step is understanding your own fitness level, endurance, mobility, flexibility and strength,” he notes. Bodyweight training is a good place to begin, before gradually moving on to machines and free weights. “Comparing yourself to others can be overwhelming. Fitness should be phased in.”

Psychologically, Giriprasad agrees with this approach. “Early successes create confidence.” He also suggests neutral self-talk when intrusive thoughts arise, as he states, “Remind yourself – ‘I’m doing this for my health.’ Most people are focused on themselves, not judging you.”

Inclusive gym culture matters too. Giriprasad points out that beginner-only sessions, women-only hours, and approachable staff can reduce gymtimidation. “A culture of welcome can be as important as any machine,” he says.

Additionally, both experts agree that guidance makes a significant difference. Whether it’s a trainer, beginner programme, or supportive staff member, knowing what to do reduces anxiety. “Once you learn correct form and posture, you can slowly be on your own,” Gaurshetty says.

Gymtimidation doesn’t mean someone is weak or unfit – it means they’re human. As Dev puts it, “Most people in the gym are just there to do their workout and leave.” The real victory isn’t lifting heavier or training longer – it’s showing up, again and again, until the gym feels less like a test and more like a space that belongs to you.