Auto, cab drivers’ assns mull knocking on SC doors against Karnataka HC order on bike taxi

BENGALURU: Autorickshaw and cab drivers’ associations may approach the Supreme Court against the high court order permitting bike taxis and registering them as transport vehicles.

Tanveer Pasha, president of a cab drivers’ association, said, “We held a meeting on the high court order. We are planning to consult advocates on challenging the high court order in the Supreme Court. It is illegal to run bike taxis with white boards, and also run bikes registered in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and other states here. We will also meet Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and officials from the department to know if they file an appeal before the SC against the high court order.”

Rudra Murthy of the autorickshaw drivers’ union said, “Taxi aggregators are encouraging unemployed youngsters to operate bike taxis with white boards. It is a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. We urge the government to continue the legal fight in this regard. After receiving a copy of the high court order, we will organise a meeting and decide whether to approach the Supreme Court.”

Ramalinga Reddy said, “The state government is examining the HC order. We will take a decision soon.”