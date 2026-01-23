Karnataka HC directs state to permit bike taxis, urges registration of two-wheelers as transport vehicles

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to consider applications filed by taxi aggregators for the registration of motor vehicles as transport vehicles and grant permission to operate them as contract carriages on their platforms.

The court clarified that Regional Transport Officials may impose necessary conditions in accordance with Section 74(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi pronounced the order while allowing appeals filed by the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as a few two-wheeler owners.

The appeals challenged an April 2 order by a single judge, which had held that Ola, Uber, and Rapido could not offer bike taxis on their platforms unless the state government notified relevant guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act.