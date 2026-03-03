Iran conflict| Stranded Indian passengers return safely to Bengaluru amid Abu Dhabi missile alert

BENGALURU: Indian passengers stranded in the UAE arrived at Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday night, bringing an end to a period of high tension.

Recalling the anxiety of missile alerts and sudden flight cancellations in Abu Dhabi, many expressed relief on touching down in Bengaluru.

Travellers thanked Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government, and the Indian government for ensuring their safety and providing accommodation and transport during the disruption.

Saurabh Shetty, who hails from Mangaluru and works for an oil company in Abu Dhabi, described the situation as “worrisome and scary”.

“When I came to catch my flight on 28 February, everything seemed fine. Suddenly, near the check-in area, we received an alarm and were asked to sit down. We were cautioned not to sit near the windows because of a missile threat,” he told PTI.

“Someone said, ‘A missile is going to hit.’ We were shocked. We thought we were in the safest city – Abu Dhabi. How can this happen here? Later, when we looked outside, we saw a missile. We never thought such things could happen here. Everyone was calling to check if we were safe. Thankfully, we were safe inside the airport,” Shetty added.

Calling it a “life-breaking moment”, he said, “When you see a missile in front of you, you feel it may hit at any moment. From my hotel room, I could see interceptions happening in the sky. At that time, I thought about how the Indian Army faces such situations. We have great respect for them.”