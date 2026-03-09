Friend behind robbery of Hyderabad realtor by fake cops: Police

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police, investigating the recent case in which two armed men posing as police personnel barged into a realtor’s house and decamped with Rs 20 lakh and nearly 500 gm of gold jewellery, found that the victim’s friend had allegedly masterminded the robbery and hired a parolee to execute the plan. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the case till now.

The victim, Hombale Gowda (53), a realtor and contractor from BEL Layout, had prepared property documents through his friend Bettegowda, a stamp vendor, while selling a site.

Knowing that Gowda had money from the proceeds of the site sale, Bettegowda allegedly hatched the plot and tipped off Nagendra, who had been released from jail on parole. Nagendra and his associate allegedly carried out the robbery on February 16.

The police said Nagendra rented a sub-inspector’s uniform from Shivajinagar on the pretext of using it for a film shoot. Wearing the uniform, he and his associate entered Gowda’s house and executed the robbery.

Gowda was at home with his wife Mangalamma and their grandchildren at that time. The accused, all in police attire, told the family that they had come from the Yelahanka police station. As they were carrying a bag and a diary, the family believed them.

The accused then threatened the couple with a gun and a knife, tied their hands and legs, and ransacked the bedroom, making away with Rs 20 lakh cash and 500 gms of gold jewellery. The police had earlier arrested Nagendra and his associate Bachchan, who allegedly revealed Bettegowda’s role in the conspiracy , during the interrogation The police arrested Bettegowda on Friday.