Revised draft list for GBA elections has 89K voters

BENGALURU: There are a total of 88,92,528 voters in the ward-wise, revised draft voters list of the five urban corporations under the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA), said District Election Officer and GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after releasing the revised draft voters list for the elections in GBA, he said that the draft voters list was released on January 19. He said that the revised voter list is released after correcting the errors and making the necessary changes. “A total of five city corporations, including Bengaluru Central, Bangalore North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru West city corporations, have been formed in the GBA area.

The revised draft voter list for the GBA city corporation elections has a total of 88,92,528 voters, including 45,69,752 males, 43,21,143 females and 1,635 other voters, and 8,024 polling stations will be provided,” he said.

Rao added that, out of the 369 wards in the GBA area, Ward Number 51-Subramanyapura of Bangalore South City Corporation will have the highest number of 54,026 voters. Ward No. 16-Kothnur of Bengaluru East Municipal Corporation will have the lowest number of 10,940 voters.