Government hostels in Bengaluru to run out of gas in few days

BENGALURU: Shortage of LPG has reached every kitchen, including government hostels in Bengaluru, feeding lakhs of students everyday. Bangalore University Jnanabharti Campus alone has 11 hostels with over 2,400 students. Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof C Somasheka said, “For now, each hostel warden and cook have placed orders for LPG cylinders, that may be delivered in a day or two. The PG-2 mens’ hostel with over 700 students, requires at least five cylinders per day. We have also conducted a meeting with the hostel warden and cooks.”

Nithin Kumar, the general secretary of Bangalore Medical College gents hostel, said, “To cook for 270 students, we require two cylinders each day. We were running out of gas on Monday evening. After frequent requests, cylinders were delivered on Tuesday. It will be sufficient for a day, but we may again run out of the supply on Wednesday.”

A student from Maharani Cluster University, said, “Around 1,200 women stay at the hostel. Each hostel canteen requires eight LPG cylinders on average each week. For instance, the Home Science hostel requires eight cylinders for 465 students, Arts hostels needs 10 to 15 cylinders every week.”

The situation is no different in Dr B R Ambedkar Government Science College boys hostel near Trinity Circle and Government Arts College Boys hostel. Each hostel requires two gas cylinders to cook food for 250 boys both in the Science hostel and Arts hostel.