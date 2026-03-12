Experts welcome Supreme Court verdict on passive euthanasia

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the country’s first case of passive euthanasia -- withdrawal of artificial life support -- for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for more than 12 years since his fall from the fourth floor of a building in 2013, which left him with severe brain injury and in a permanent vegetative state.

He has been sustaining on Clinically Administered Nutrition (CAN) with no signs of recovery. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for Rana.

“Withdrawal of life support treatment is humane, done after a great deal of thought, consultation and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. It is managed by a medical team and ensures the person does not suffer,” said Dr Nagesh Simha, medical director, Karunashraya (hospice), Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, hailing the apex court verdict on Rana.

“Over the last 15-odd years with multiple judgments -- the most recent one in 2023 -- supported also by evidence-based guidelines, there is now a well-defined process recommended for the institution of palliative care and providing dignity to the dying process after establishing ‘futility of care’,” said Dr Sunil Karanth, chairman, head of department & consultant - Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru.